Kate Middleton helps young girl place Corgi toy among tributes to Queen

Kate Middleton has been ruling over fans’ hearts after she helped a young girl place her corgi toy among the tributes to the Queen.
The newly-appointed Princess of Wales on September 15 stepped out to wave to a crowd of mourners gathered outside the late monarch’s Norfolk residence with Prince William.
The 40-year-old royal left fans swooning when she spotted an eight-year-old school girl in the crowd.
Kate then took the girl to the carpet of flowers laid in honour of the late Queen and helped her place the toy among the tributes.
According to Daily Mail, the girl, named Elizabeth Sulkovska, recalled the heart-touching moment: “I went with her to put the flowers and the corgi down. She said, ‘Where do you think we should lay the flowers?’ and I said ‘We should put them there.'”
Georgory Hill - a headteacher at the girl’s school, shared: “Elizabeth was overwhelmed, she cried with joy at being chosen. It's just a wonderful, amazing opportunity.”
“The older generation obviously knew the Queen for longer but young children that haven't experienced the Queen for long on the throne still are greatly moved by her passing, and really want to do their best to celebrate her life and legacy and never forget her,” he added.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ended their marriage after seven years of togetherness
DiCaprio gave advice in a moment of near-literal baton passing when they first met in 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister...
Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon to bless the screens with 'Ocean's Fourteen' as per latest report
Cabello also believes that she does have a lot to offer from her experiences
'The unresolved issues that he was dealing with… It just seems like he had a lot to work on'