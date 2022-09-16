Kanye West uses Queen Elizabeth's edited photo to promote his brand

As millions of people mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth, Kanye West chose to use the late monarch's picture to promote his Yeezy sunglasses.
Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared an edited picture of the Queen wearing his brand.
Kanye West, who has not expressed sorrow over the monarch's death, posted the Queen's photo to his Instagram post without any caption.
His former wife Kim Kardashian was prominent among those who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth within hours after her death was announced.
Kim Kardashian is focusing on her career after series of failed romances
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ended their marriage after seven years of togetherness
DiCaprio gave advice in a moment of near-literal baton passing when they first met in 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister...
Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon to bless the screens with 'Ocean's Fourteen' as per latest report
Cabello also believes that she does have a lot to offer from her experiences