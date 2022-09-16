Queen Elizabeth's cousin Lady Gabriella 'faints' after seeing late monarch's coffin: report

Lady Gabriella Windsor reportedly collapsed just as the Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.



The daughter of Prince Michael of Kent was reportedly standing in line with other members of the Royal Family as the late Queen's coffin was brought inside.

According to Hello magazine, there was a commotion as the 41-year-old appeared to have fainted.

A member of staff is said to have rushed over to provide assistance, while her husband, Thomas Kingsotn turned around to help his wife. Lady Gabriella was not seen again during the event following the incident.

Gabriella Windsor was absent from a photo that featured all the members of the royal family. However, her husband, her mother and brother and sister-in-law remained at the service.