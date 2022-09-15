Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would respect Queen's 'Sincere Wish' for Camilla?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California since they stepped down as senior working members of the royal family in 2020, but the couple happened to be in the UK when Queen Elizabeth breathed her last on September 8.

Unfortunately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not make it to the Queen’s bedside at Balmoral in time to say a final goodbye, but at least they were able to join the rest of the family in grieving and performing the necessary royal duties.

The Sussex appeared fighting back their tears at some occasions while paying their respects to the late Queen and looked somber.

However, royal fans an experts, admiring them for their gestures and emotions about the late Queen, are also raising the questions whether the couple would respect the former monarch's 'sincere wish' she made in her life for Camilla to be known as Queen when Charles takes to the throne.

Harry appeared to have extended an olive branch to his father, King Charles, in his touching tribute to the late Queen.

The Duke - who is now fifth in line to the throne - said: "We now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.” It followed a similar nod in the King's first speech to the nation on Friday evening, in which he paid tribute to the couple.

When Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005, the Palace announced that Charles' second wife would one day take on the title of Princess Consort. This year on her Platinum Jubilee, the former monarch expressed her "sincere wish" for Camilla to be known as Queen when Charles takes to the throne.

But, it's still unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would pay the whole respect to the Queen consort as per Queen Elizabeth's wish.