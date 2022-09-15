King Charles loses his temper over a leaking pen, ‘Queen wouldn’t have behaved like that’

File footage

King Charles III has expressed his frustration to a leaking fountain pen during a ceremony in Northern Ireland, which has drawn comparisons between him and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A video of King Charles has taken the internet by storm in which he was seen signing a visitor’s book in front of cameras at Hillsborough Castle, near Belfast on Tuesday.

At first, the monarch was seen admitting that he wrote the incorrect date, scribbling September 12 instead of the 13th and then passes the pen to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

In the video, he was heard saying, “God, I hate this!” The queen consort then pointed out, “Oh look, it’s going everywhere.”

Charles’ temper flared as he wiped his hand and continued saying, “I can’t bear this bloody thing! It’s what they do every stinking time!”

The viral video grabbed royal commentators’ attention as well, who started comparing the King’s behavior to his late mother’s noting that the queen would not have acted that way.

Express reported that Talk TV host Julia Hartley-Brewer said, “We saw a little of King Charles’ temper and irritation. We never saw that in the queen, there would be a pursed lip and that was it.”

“We all find fountain pens annoying, he is under a lot of stress, his mother has just died and he is in the public glare. I think we should have a bit of empathy and sympathy at this time, but we also know that this is what he is like,” she added.

Panelist Adam Boulton agreed that Queen Elizabeth wouldn’t have shown anger like that saying, “The queen wouldn’t have behaved like that. She would have made a joke of it.”

Meanwhile, political commentator Sophie Corcoran defended the monarch, noting: “Charles has lost his mother and has had to become king and mourn in full public view — who cares if he got upset over a pen.”

At the accession council on Sept. 10, King Charles looked upset with royal aides as he motioned for them to quickly clear off items lying on the desk where he needed to sign documents.