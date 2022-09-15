Gigi Hadid's name search gains 100-point hike amidst Leonardo DiCaprio romance rumours

Gigi Hadid became a hot topic on social media ever since reports of her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio emerged.

Apart from breaking the Titanic star’s “25-year” dating rule, the supermodel’s name has now seen a surge on Google trends as millions of people search for her age.

According to a report published by We Got This Covered, the age of Zayn Malik’s ex-girlfriend “saw a huge spike in the last week, with the last 24 hours seeing a 100-point hike.”

On 9th September, a 100 point boost was observed in the search for Hadid’s age right after reports were published about the possible romance of Guest In Residence founder with DiCaprio.

The interest in the model’s age grew following speculations that DiCaprio only dates women under the age of 25 despite aging into forties himself.

However, it seems like that the superstar has changed his own phenomenon of not dating women older than 25 as he allegedly involved with Hadid, who is 27-year-old.