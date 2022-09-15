Madhuri Dixit to star in Amazon Original 'Maja Ma' releasing in October

Madhuri Dixit’s movie Maja Ma will be releasing October 6th on Amazon Prime. The news was shared by Prime Video India’s official Twitter handle.

This will be the first Indian original movie to release on the OTT platform. Maja Ma stars Madhuri Dixit in her iconic dancing avatar. The film will be a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding, shared the OTT giant on its social handles.



Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the cast includes Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

Head of India Originals, Prime Video, Aparna Purohit, said, “We are extremely thrilled to bring our first Indian Amazon Original Movie to our diverse customers. Maja Ma is the first of many Original Movies, that will launch directly on our service. This movie is also special for us as it showcases a female protagonist and her strength of conviction, beautifully portrayed on screen by the Bollywood icon, Madhuri Dixit.”

According to Indian press, Anand Tiwari is looking forward to bring fresh content to its audience. “I truly believe that the audience today is looking for content that is fresh, varied, and modernistic in its approach, yet keeps the humble storytelling at heart. Audiences are open to new genres and new experiences and Maja Ma does all that and more.”