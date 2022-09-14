Ryan Reynolds reveals he finds out about 'polyp' during routine colonoscopy procedure: Watch

Ryan Reynolds reveals he finds out 'polyp' during routine colonoscopy procedure: Watch

Ryan Reynolds had recently opened up about discovering an “extremely subtle polyp” on his colon during his first colonoscopy for an awareness campaign.



According to Daily Mail, the Red Notice actor along with his Wrexham soccer club co-chairman, Rob McElhenney, decided to partner up with Lead From Behind, which is basically a colon cancer awareness organisation.

In a video uploaded to the Deadpool actor’s YouTube page on Tuesday, the 45-year-old mentioned that it’s a “simple step” and can “save life”.

“It’s not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives. That’s enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my hips,” stated The Adam Project actor.

During the procedure, Ryan’s doctor discovered an “extremely subtle polyp on the right side of his colon, which was promptly removed”.

“This was potentially life-saving for you. I’m not kidding, I’m not being overly dramatic,” the doctor told the actor and added, “This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms.”

Ryan mentioned that the “procedure and prep were painless” but the “discomfort of filming and sharing the process was the hardest part”.

Following the removal of polyp, Ryan’s doc noticed, “As you are interrupting the natural history of a disease of something of a process that could have ended up developing into cancer and causing all sorts of problems.”

Meanwhile Rob was told by the doctor that he had “three polyps but they were a big deal”.

Watch here:



