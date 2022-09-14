Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt is getting trolled for THIS

Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has been doing quite well at the box office.
The movie earned around INR 75 crore on its day 1 at the box office and continues to collect its earnings at the box office. Directed by Ayan Mukerj, the movie series is the first ever trilogy made in Bollywood.
While many have gone on to give stellar reviews about the film, netizens are picked up something peculiar about the movie. Fans on Twitter pointed out that Alia Bhatt’s character has been taking the name of Ranbir’s character a little too much.
This is what they had to say:
