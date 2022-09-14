 
Expert believes Prince Philip has not been buried

By Web Desk
September 14, 2022
A senior royal biographer was tricked into believing that Prince Philip has not been buried and he still lies in a vault waiting for the Queen.

Angela Levin, a senior royal biographer who often appears on TV to comment on royal family, retweeted a post which was shared by the parody account of Prince William.

The Twitter post read, "Prince Philip has not been buried. He lies in a vault waiting for the Queen. They made a pact that whichever one passed first would wait until they could be buried together. This will be a private family service."

Without realizing that the tweet was posted by the parody account, Levin shared it for her fans and followers with caption, "This is so overwhelmingly moving."

