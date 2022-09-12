Akshay Kumar offers condolences amid the demise of his hairdresser Milan Jadhav

Earlier today, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared the news of the demise of his hairdresser Milan Jadhav.
The Sooryavanshi actor, taking it to his Instagram account, shared an old picture of his hairsdresser from the sets of a movie and wrote an emotional note, reports PinkVilla.
The note read: “You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place.”
“The life of set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years… Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us… I will miss you Milano Om shanti!”
On the work front, Akshay Kumar last appeared in Ananad L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. Furthermore, he has Oh My God 2, Selfiee and Ram Setu lined up next.
