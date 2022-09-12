Prince William ‘putting foot down’ on Prince Harry’s ‘tit-for-tat’ demands

Prince William has reportedly refused to address tiffs or have any ‘tit-for-tats with Prince Harry because the walkabout invite has placed “the ball very much in the Sussex court.”

This insight has been brought to light by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

He addressed it following a statement from Prince William’s spokesperson highlighting how “The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family” for the walkabout.

According to a report by the Times, this “show of unity” required “extended negotiations behind the scenes beforehand” which delayed the outing more than 45 minutes.

In response, Mr Wootton responded by dubbing Prince William a “great King one day.”

He was also quoted telling GB News, “It was quite a moment. But of course, it doesn't change the fundamentals.”

“Harry is still intending to release his memoir that could include criticism of the new King.”

“But, what today's act of kindness from William shows is that this new reign will not engage in a tit-for-tat with the Sussexes.”

“The ball is now firmly in the court of the Sussexes, as William waits to see if they will put the Royal Family above their personal vendettas after his olive branch.”