Emilia Clarke joins MCU with 'Secret Invasion'

Disney revealed its upcoming mini-series Secret Invasion at the D23 on September 10th as Emilia Clarke marks her MCU debut.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, the series is about alien shapeshifters. The plot will centre on the Skrulls, which were first introduced in Captain Marvel (2019). Initially dubbed as villains, Skrulls were, in fact, refugees running from the militaristic Kree alien army. At the end of Captain Marvel and in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the Skrulls were shown to have kept themselves hidden in plain sight thanks to their special shapeshifting powers while working directly with Fury (and posing as him on Earth).

Cobie Smulders will reprise her role as Maria Hill and so will Don Cheadle as James Rhodes. The new addition to the cast includes Emilia Clarke and Olivia Coleman.

The Game of Thrones star was ecstatic when she shared the trailer for Secret Invasion.





“Jeeeze Louise, Marvel let me into their world…Their world that includes SAMUEL L FREAKING JACKSON! OLIVIA COLEMAN! BEN MENDELSOHN! Can’t believe they let me and my star struckness near this much talent, I also can’t believe I managed to get words out without dissolving into a fangurl. But here we are, and I really think you’re gonna like it.. I sure do.”

Not only was her caption exuded her excitement, some found her hashtags to be hilarious.

Clarke wrote: "#godilovelookinglikeabadasswheninrealityimanythingbut

#nomatterhowmanyleatherjacketsiownimstillpetrifiedofhurtingmystuntteam

#im5ft2

#iainthurtinganyone."

Secret Invasion is slated for release on Disney+ in 2023.





