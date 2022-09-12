Britney Spears may not perform again due to Conservatorship trauma

Rockstar Britney Spears said that she may not perform again due to her traumatized 13 years of conservatorship.

The Toxic singer on Instagram shared a post, where the pop star vented out her anger with the ordeal of her 13-year conservatorship, including the rights to pictures and videos.

"I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one – Work Bitch … the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour," she captioned.

"I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying … 2 day shoots for a new show in Vegas literally the worst ever … and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour … they never showed me any … I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life."



The 40-year-old singer added that she didn't like the dancers hired by her team to perform with her on stage.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f*** and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she penned.



It is pertinent to mention here that Britney Spears' finances, personal life, and medical decisions were controlled by her conservatorship, her father Jamie Spears since 2008. However, a Los Angeles courtroom struck down the conservator agreement in 2021.



