Queen Elizabeth's state funeral details revealed

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London.
The event will be held at the end of an official 10-day period of mourning, Buckingham Palace has announced.
"The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September. Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects," the palace statement said.
Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.
King Charles III has confirmed the day of Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday across the four UK nations. It will also be declared a Day of National Mourning.
Abhishek Bachchan gives a peek from his dad Amitabh Bachchan’s movie set
Prince William and Prince Harry's reunion happened 'very quickly', shared a source
Nine shows like 'Virgin River' on Netflix, filled with love, drama, romance
A research analyst recently made an interesting prediction following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘outlandishly’ comparing herself in a ‘cringe worthy’ admission
Meghan Markle's video from walkabout in Windsor has been making rounds on Twitter