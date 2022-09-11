Queen Elizabeth's state funeral details revealed

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London.



The event will be held at the end of an official 10-day period of mourning, Buckingham Palace has announced.

"The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September. Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects," the palace statement said.



Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

King Charles III has confirmed the day of Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday across the four UK nations. It will also be declared a Day of National Mourning.