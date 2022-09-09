Queen Elizabeth’s death: Latest complete statement from Buckingham Palace

British royal family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences to remain at half mast.



Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died on Thursday. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement on Thursday.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement at 6:30 pm (1730 GMT).

Now, the latest statement issued from the palace reads: “Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral. The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course.”

Buckingham Palace Complete Statement



