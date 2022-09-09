Prince Harry unlucky to meet Queen Elizabeth despite being in UK

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is said to be very unlucky as he did not meet his grandmother Queen Elizabeth last time despite being in UK with wife Meghan Markle.



Prince Harry and Meghan landed in Britain last Saturday without their kids Lilibet and Archie.

They were reportedly invited by the Queen and Prince Charles to stay at Balmoral, where the monarch was for her summer holidays.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died on Thursday. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," it said.

"The King (Charles) and The Queen Consort (Camilla) will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Royal expert Chris Ship in a tweet said, “Very sad for Prince Harry that - despite being in the UK - he didn’t get to see his grandmother, The Queen, before she passed away.

“They were very close and he spoke to her often despite his decision to leave the Royal Family. #QueenElizabeth.”



