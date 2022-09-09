William is not yet the Prince of Wales

With the Queen's sad demise, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir Charles, but he must go through some practical and traditional steps to be crowned King.

The new monarch will be known as King Charles III. He is not the only one who faces a change of title.

Prince William, who is heir to the throne, will not automatically become Prince of Wales - that will have to be conferred on him by his father.

He has inherited his father's title of Duke of Cornwall - William and Kate are now titled Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Charles' wife, Camilla has become the Queen Consort - consort is the term used for the spouse of the monarch.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor are now technically prince and princess following the death of their great-grandmother. They are now the grandchildren of the monarch and can be styled HRH and prince or princess.

It is expected that Charles will be officially proclaimed King on Saturday. This will happen at St James's Palace in London, in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council.





