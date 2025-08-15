Jeff Bezos mother Jackie Bezos breathes her last at 78

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos mother died after battling dementia

Jeff Bezos suffers major heartbreak just a few weeks after his wedding to Lauren Sánchez.

The Amazon founder is mourning the loss of his mother, Jackie Bezos, who died peacefully at age 78 surrounded by her kids, grandkids and her husband.

Bezos Family Foundation gave the heartbreaking news that she passed away August 14 in her residence in Miami.

Reportedly, Jackie lost her life after battling for five years with Lewy Body Dementia, a progressive brain disorder.

As per the foundation’s statement, the last few years were "quiet final chapter to a life that taught all of us, friends and family alike, the true meaning of grit and determination, kindness, and service to others."

The owner of Blue Origin also took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to his mom August 14.

“Her adulthood started a little bit early when she became my mom at the tender age of 17,” the 61-year-old talked about the time she had him while she and his father Ted Jorgensen were merely teenagers in New Mexico.

"That couldn’t have been easy, but she made it all work. She pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity, brought my amazing dad onto the team a few years later, and then added my sister and brother to her list of people to love, guard, and nourish,” he continued.