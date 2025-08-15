Hailey Bieber proves her marriage remains strong despite divorce rumours

Hailey Bieber shows love to husband Justin Bieber in new update

Hailey Bieber shut up the rumours of any estrangement with husband Justin Bieber with her latest social media move.

The 28-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday, August 14, and reshared Baby hitmaker’s, 31, latest picture on her Stories.

The Rhode founder wrote, “Thats Jack’s Dada” on Justin’s shirtless photo.

The picture was featured in the Daisies singer’s latest post on Instagram, which also included a video of him dancing with friends at a club.

“I’ll never forget forever @kylemassey,” Justin wrote in the caption alongside the post, giving a shoutout to Disney alum Kyle Massey, who was also seen in the video.

This comes after the couple’s son Jack Blues Bieber, who turns one next week, made his music video debut in father’s song SWAG earlier this month.

The video also featured Hailey and Justin as the family enjoyed their vacation on a yacht.

Justin opened up about his struggles as his relationship with Hailey constantly remains under scrutiny. Hailey for her part has also discussed the rumours about their marital woes in her interviews, telling Vogue Italia that it “is something that really drives you crazy. I'm not even sure I can explain it. It's a crazy life.”