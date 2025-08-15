Katie Price, Peter Andre feud boils over as manager issues stern warning

It seems the water has reached its boiling point.

Peter Andre's manager has seemingly clapped back at Katie Price with a threatening post amid the ongoing chaos.

Claire Powell, the founder of The Can Group management agency, had previously managed both Katie and Peter, helping them earn millions.

For context, when they couple split, Claire remained Peter's manager- and now also manages their children, Princess and Junior, as well as his new wife, Emily.

On Thursday, Peter, 52, shared a statement accusing Katie of making 'baseless lies' over the last 16 years.

Within just three hours, Claire took to Instagram to post a cryptic message that read: 'The most dangerous anger comes from someone with a good heart. They hold it in, stay calm, and forgive, until one day, they can't any more. Do not push a good person too far.'

The drama began when Katie, on an episode of The Katie Price Show podcast, blamed Princess' management for not allowing her to attend daughter's birthday party, which was meant to be filmed for the reality series.

Katie has long been at loggerheads with her ex-husband Peter and Claire, and even filed legal documents against them in the past.

She accused them of orchestrating a campaign against her.

At one point, she even blamed Claire for the breakdown of her marriage in 2009, claiming Peter was 'married to two women' and had an affair with Claire during their relationship.

However, the table turned when Katie was taken to the court, lost the case, and was forced to publicly apologise to both Peter and Claire.

Recently, Katie has sent a message to her ex husband, Peter, to 'squash their beef' for the sake of their family.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, Katie shared:

'There's no reason why both parents just can't be there to support her.' She continued:' Now this isn't about me. I have to clarify this. I don't care that I'm not in Princess show.

Following this Peter shared his side of the story on the Instagram, accusing his ex wife Katie Price for continuous lies, saying he has been tolerating for the sake of children's welfare but now it's frustrating.