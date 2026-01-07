Photo:Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky maintaining normalcy for kids: Report

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are continuing to keep things cordial following their split.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, the former couple were spotted together multiple times over the holiday season, sparking renewed curiosity about where they stand post-separation.

However, a source close to the pair was quick to shut down any reconciliation rumours.

"They are not getting back together or rekindling their romance," the insider clarified.

That said, the source noted that there is still "so much love between them," adding that Richards, 56, and Umansky, 55, are currently "in a really good place right now."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the real estate entrepreneur announced their separation in 2023 after nearly three decades of marriage.

According to the insider, their recent public appearances together are largely motivated by family.

"Kyle and Mau[Mauricio] have done a good job maintaining normalcy in front of the girls, especially during the holiday season,” the source explained, pointing to their four daughters as the driving force behind their continued closeness.