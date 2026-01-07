Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on 'Stranger Things' finale

Millie Bobby Brown on 'Stranger Things' finale: 'I love that ending'

Millions watched the finale of Stranger Things. But its ending drew mixed reactions from fans, particularly regarding the fate of Eleven. Now, Millie Bobby Brown, the actress who portrays the child with special powers, is breaking her silence.

“I kinda love that ending, that there is just such a bigger purpose to Kali’s powers,” she tells Tudum, referring to the theory of Mike Wheeler in which she is alive in a remote village; however, the star did not say clearly yes or no to it. “Everything has a purpose, and everything is there for a reason.”

This ambiguity aligns with the Duffer Brothers' vision for the show's ending. “There was never a version of the story where Eleven was hanging out with the gang at the end," Ross Duffer shares.

"For us and our writers, we didn’t want to take her powers away. She represents magic in a lot of ways and the magic of childhood,” he continues.

Ross adds that the unresolved fate of Eleven helps the other characters to move on in their life in the hope that she is alive somewhere.

“For our characters to move on and for the story of Hawkins and the Upside Down to come to a close, Eleven had to go away.”

He continues, “We thought it would be beautiful if our characters continued to believe in that happier ending, even if we didn’t give them a clear answer to whether that’s true or not. The fact that they’re believing in it, we just thought it was such a better way to end the story and a better way to represent the closure of this journey and their journey from children to adults.”

Similarly, Matt, Ross’ brother and co-creator, adds, “And the reality is, if Eleven is out there, the most that they could hope for is a belief that it’s true because they can’t be in contact with he.”

“Everything falls apart if that were the case. So if that’s the narrative, this is really the best way to keep her alive. And it’s about Mike and everyone finding a way to move past what’s happened,” he concludes.

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix.