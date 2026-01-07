Kate Winslet reveals how son benefited from her baby daddies

Kate Winslet reveals how son benefited from having siblings from other dads

Kate Winslet says her son has benefited from having siblings from different fathers.

Winslet has made her directorial debut with Goodbye June, which is written by her son Joe Anders.

The Lee star shares Joe with film director Sam Mendes.

The Oscar winner told Netflix that Joe modeled complicated characters in his screenplay after the ones in his life.

“Some of the most complicated relationships we have are with people we love the most... my son's script didn't shy away from that,” she said.

'My children have different fathers... [Joe's known] eccentric, complicated characters who he has grown up around,” she noted

Kate plays Julia in Goodbye June and Andrea Riseborough, Toni Collette, and Johnny Flynn play her siblings and Timothy Spall plays their dad. The film follows the siblings as they come together to support their dying mom June, played by Helen Mirren.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the actress explained why she decided to direct her son’s screenplay, saying, "When it came to the point of the screenplay being ready, I was going to produce it. I was going to play the character of Julia, and I knew that we were in a position to find a director."

"And I suddenly couldn't let it go. And I said to him, look, I would love to direct it because when you give it to a director, it becomes theirs, which is exactly the right thing that should happen. But I didn't want that for him," she added.

"I wanted him to remain a part of it. I wanted him to experience seeing this beautiful thing that he had created come to life. And he happens to be very, very smart about film, and having him there with me every day was just fantastic," Kate Winslet added.