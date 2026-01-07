Photo:Joe Keery reveals the person who inspires him the most

Joe Keery has offered insights into the person who inspires him the most.

Recently, the acting sensation sat down for a candid chat with Elle Magazine during which he talked about a myriad of different topics.

Touching on the person , who inspires him the most, Keery mentioned his mother.

"I've got four sisters. A lot of great cousins, a lot of great aunts," he began.

"But I've got to say my mother. She and her friends were unhappy with the education system in the town I grew up in, and they actually started a charter Montessori public school," he continued.

"We all went to the school. I was not a traditionally super-talented academic student. I’d had my troubles in school, but when I did this sort of off-the-wall Montessori school until eighth grade, I thrived and loved it."

Heaping praise for her mother's ability to handle responsiblities, he remarked,

"I have a ton of respect and admiration for her for doing that she already had a full-time job raising five kids," after which he concluded from the chat.

Moreover, he tipped, "I love to cook."

"I'm pretty good at making shrimp scampi. Shrimp scampi and some wine, that’s pretty nice. My sister taught me a recipe that I cannot disclose."