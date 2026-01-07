Photo:'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery offers insights into his culinary passion

Joe Keery has given insights into his culinary skills.

In a new chat with Elle, the actor, who starred in Stranger Things Steve Harrington, weighed in on love for food.

"I love to cook," he began.

Stating the dishes he is good at making, he said, "I’m pretty good at making shrimp scampi. Shrimp scampi and some wine, that’s pretty nice."

"My sister taught me a recipe that I cannot disclose," he added before moving to a new topic.

Elsewhere in the chat, Keery admitted that he is eager to experiment with different art forms and avoid being boxed into a single identity of "Steve Harrington" his character from the series.

Reflecting on how the public perceives him, Keery shared that he sometimes feels self-conscious about being defined by his on-screen persona of Stranger Things.

“I've had a real chip on my shoulder that people's perception of me is that I'm this himbo character from Stranger Things, and I want to prove myself as a multi-faceted artist who isn't just one thing.” Joe added

Looking ahead, Keery said he has no intention of limiting himself creatively and hopes to continue pushing artistic boundaries.

“I have dreams and aspirations to do all sorts of different art. Nobody wants to be pigeonholed, but I think that's a deeply human experience as well.”