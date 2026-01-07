Sarah Jessica Parker gets real about possibilty of 'Sex and the City' spinoffs

Sarah Jessica Parker on whether more 'Sex and the City' spinoffs will follow

Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t see herself playing Carrie Bradshaw anytime soon.

Sarah talked to Variety at the Golden Eve gala in Beverly Hills.

The actress confessed that she would love to reprise fashion-obsessed character but it depends on Sex and the City creator Michael Patrick King.

"I hear lots of very original ideas, all lovely and well intentioned and often very clever, but the only thing that really matters is what excites Michael Patrick King. And right now he’s just not thinking about that," the actress said.

Sarah was honored at the starry Golden Eve dinner and awards ceremony with the Carol Burnett Award. She was supported by her husband Matthew Broderick and their son James Wilkie Broderick.

Her Sex and the City costars Kristen Davis, Evan Handler and David Eigenberg were also there.

She was also asked about the other projects, including the third installment of the Hocus Pocus franchise.

She said, "They’re working on it," Parker said. "Where Better [Midler] goes, I go. Bette is like a 13-year-old girl with a new bike. She’s like, 'I have wheels, let us travel.'"

The Family Stone, which co-starred the late Diane Keaton, is also in the talks to get a sequel, but that will be "bittersweet."

"I’m so excited…but it’s a rather bittersweet quandary given the loss of Diane Keaton," Sarah Jessica Parker said. "But it was a very special group of actors, and prior to Diane’s passing, there had been conversations with everybody, so I hope that we’ll be able to. The hardest thing is everybody’s schedules."