Sarah Michelle Gellar shares honest take on common beauty procedures

Sarah Michelle Gellar reflects on being compared to younger self

Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about being compared to her younger self and how she deals with that.

Talking abut beauty standards, she told People, "I think more than even the average person, I'm constantly compared to my younger self [because] in my position, every interview I do, they're like, ‘Let's look at this picture from 25 years ago.' "

"The good news is I don't want to be my younger self. I mean, sometimes I wish I had the skin and the glow of a 21-year-old, but I don't want to be a 21-year-old," she declared.

When it comes to beauty products and procedures, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star "less is more."

"I don't need a 27-step skincare routine. I need the best possible products that have the most effect, with the least amount of work for myself," added the Cruel Intentions star.

"Being able to know that you can make a difference in your skin without doing something so drastic, to me is really important," she noted.

"I mean, who's to say?" she continued. "You might see me at 80 looking all tight and whatever, but right now, I’m an actor. I need my face to work." she said regarding botox.

"Do I have Botox? Yeah, of course I do, but I can still move my face. So, it's about aging with grace. I like to smile. I like to laugh, my laugh lines are earned," she added.

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently made a cameo in the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot alongside her husband Freddie Prinze Jr.