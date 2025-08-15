Kanye West's 'In Whose Name?' documentary to shake up many with unfiltered truth

Kanye West has a documentary made on him, but he has no say in the movie.

Us Weekly exclusively reported that the Yeezy founder gave permission to the director of the film In Whose Name? to document his life but interestingly his role in the movie ends there.

A source told the outlet that this is an ‘unauthorized film’; though the footage was collected ‘in the proper way’, but Ye was not involved in the editing process.

The ‘final product’, as per the insider, has not been ‘seen, authorized or approved’ by the American rapper.

The outlet approached the rep of the director of the movie, Nico Ballesteros, who clarified, “Nico Ballesteros had access to Ye during the making of In Whose Name?, allowing him to document moments that became integral to the film’s narrative.”

Rep’s statement continued, “While Ye is a central figure in the story, he did not have approval rights over any of the film’s content or editorial decisions, ensuring it remains an independent creative work.”

For the unversed, the documentary took around 3,000 hours of behind-the-scenes footage of Taylor Swift’s nemesis’ life including his anti-Semitic rants, mental health struggles, divorce from Kim Kardashian and so much more.

Filmed over six years, the movie is slated to release on September 19.