Nicola Peltz’s friend shares rare insights into Beckham family feud

Nicola Peltz’s pal makes strong statement against Brooklyn Beckham’s family

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have full support of their friends in their decision to step away from the Beckham family.

The 30-year-old actress have garnered a lot of negative attention on social media for being the reason Brooklyn, 26, has chosen to distance himself from David and Victoria Beckham, and his siblings.

As their family drama gets more and more heated, Nicola’s pal, Rebecca Faria, took to Instagram and defended the actress on Wednesday.

Rebecca, who recently attended the couple’s vow renewal ceremony, wrote, “I love seeing people who spend years in therapy over toxic family ties coming here and judging someone who actually had the guts to walk away.”

She continued, “Everyone’s been kissing the Beckhams’ a-- forever, and Nicola was the first to stand up for her values since [she] couldn’t care less about their fame or money. The moment they couldn’t control everything, they lost it and started planting fake press to make her look bad in the public eye.”

Rebecca shut down the comments claiming Brooklyn is “a grown man who can defend himself just fine” and “walked away … because he knows exactly the environment he grew up in.”

The influencer went on to add that blaming Nicola is “lazy,” adding, “She’s not holding anyone hostage, Brooklyn is … an adult who’s perfectly aware of the life he wants, and he’s living it.”

The photographer himself liked a similar comment presuming that “he made the choice to disinvite his parents” from this month’s vow renewal ceremony.