Millie Bobby Brown celebrates sister's wedding with adorable photos

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown shared heartwarming photos from her sister Paige's wedding to husband Sam on Instagram.

The 21-year-old actress posted a carousel of candid pictures showcasing the special day, including a sweet moment of the newlyweds walking hand-in-hand down the aisle.

In one photo, Millie is seen carrying a baby down the aisle in her stunning periwinkle blue bridesmaid dress. Another picture shows her holding up the train of Paige's wedding dress as they walk around the venue.

The Stranger Things star even helped assemble a welcome sign with curlers in her hair, giving a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes moments of the wedding planning process. She also shared a playful photo with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, tossing a napkin at him.

The wedding planner, Camilla Boniek, who also planned Millie's own wedding, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, saying, "Still pinching myself that I got to be part of another special day for this incredible family."

She added, "It was a weekend filled with joy, love, and the kind of happiness you can see from miles away in Paige&Sam’s eyes. My heart is so full and I’m so grateful."

Millie and Paige are two of four siblings, including an older brother Charlie and a younger sister Ava. The siblings are known to be close-knit, with Paige and Millie working together in the entertainment industry.

Paige produces films alongside Millie under their family’s production company, PCMA Productions. They produced their first project together, Enola Holmes, in 2020. Charlie, on the other hand, is a photographer who has worked on several projects with Millie.