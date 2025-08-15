Sabrina Carpenter shares highlights from 'Man's Best Friend' first playdate

Sabrina Carpenter hosted an intimate listening party for a bunch of lucky fans to share her new album, Man’s Best Friend, in a fun, exclusive setting.

Playfully dubbing the private gathering a "playdate," the Espresso hitmaker gave fans a sneak peek of her no-phones-allowed event held on Thursday, August 14.

On her official Instagram, the Please Please Please singer shared some highlights via a carousel with the caption, "Last night was the first playdate for Man’s Best Friend!"

"I asked 26 of my beautiful LA fans to meet at a private location and then get on a bus to come meet me at the studio where i got to play the whole album for them [black heart and paw emoji]," she penned.

"They were gracious enough to let me take their phones so they were totally present and respectful and amazing and it was genuinely one of my favorite nights in such a long time!" the Short n’ Sweet maker continued.

"The excitement i get to play this album top to bottom is really like no other record I’ve made,” she added before teasing the album’s release, "just 15 days away now!!!!"



The post featured group photos and candid snapshots from the listening party, including a video capturing the 26-year-old pop sensation finishing her performance and basking in thunderous applause from her fans.

Carpenter’s new album, Man’s Best Friend, is set to release on August 29, just days before Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, will debut on October 3.

Notably, the title track of TS12 is a collaboration between Carpenter and Swift, 35.