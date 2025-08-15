Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce takes a jab at Kanye West

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend throws a punch at Kanye West amid long ongoing feud between singers

Travis Kelce is loud and clear on his stance in Taylor Swift’s drama with Kanye West and openly took a dig at the rapper.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end mocked Kanye’s VMAs interruption of the pop superstar’s acceptance speech during his podcast New Heights on Wednesday, August 12.

While his brother Jason Kelce introduced Swift with a long list of her achievements, Travis copied the Carnival rapper’s infamous phrase.

As Jason announced that the Anti-Hero hitmaker had the "most attended tour of all time." Travis interjected to repeat, "of all time" in a similar tone as Kanye.

The historical feud between Kanye and the 14-time-Grammy winner began when he got up on stage and stole the mic from then-19-year-old Taylor who was there to accept the Best Female Video award at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards for her hit song, You Belong With Me.

The Heartless singer then broke into a long rant about Beyonce’s right to have won that award because she had "one of the best music videos of all time."

Kanye then echoed his phrase "of all time" once more, creating a memorable moment in the history of pop culture.

Eagle-eyed Swifties immediately noticed Travis’ jab at Kanye and appreciated the athlete’s support for his girlfriend.

"hes a Swiftie first and always lol," one Swiftie wrote on TikTok, while another added, "I knew that sounded familiar."

More fans jumped in, theorising that the Eras Tour performer’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, might touch upon the drama between Kim Kardashian, Kanye and Taylor.