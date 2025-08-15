Justin Bieber fans spot bizarre detail in cute photo with Baby Jack

Justin Bieber twins with baby Jack in sweet moment: 'Too cute'

Justin Bieber shared an adorable twinning moment with his son, Jack Blues Bieber, but fans were quick to spot a bizarre detail.

On Thursday, August 14, the Baby hitmaker posted a snapshot on his Instagram, featuring himself and his son, whom he welcomed with wife Hailey Bieber.

While many fans gushed over the sweet photo of the father-son duo twinning in matching pink outfits, some eagle-eyed social media users couldn’t help but point out that the pop star’s pants appeared to be unzipped.

One netizen noted, "So the person who took this pic couldn’t zip his fly up ? [crying emoji]." Another chimed in saying, "ZIPPER UP BABY.. [teary eyed emoji]."

Meanwhile the Stay singer fans came to his defence with one writing, "nope because it’s not a zipper."

Another wrote, "style if not clocking to you."

Among the sweet comments were messages like "Too cute" and "The pink looks good on you both."

In the photo, the Yummy singer, sitting on a couch, was sporting a neon pink hoodie paired with ripped jeans. His son looks equally cute in pink leggings, a matching tank top, and a pink beanie, leaning over the couch.

Justin, 31, put an arm around his little one, making sure he was secure. Notably the adorable moment was unveiled days before Justin and Hailey would mark the first birthday of their only child.