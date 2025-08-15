Emma Stone makes shocking admission over red carpet looks

Emma Stone has recently made shocking admission over red carpet looks.

The Poor Things actress expressed her regrets over few looks for a Life in Looks segment in a clip posted on Vogue on August 14.

Reflecting on her look for the 2011 Critics Choice Awards, the La La Land actress revealed, “I told you before that I wasn't going to say that I regret anything.”

“I'm immediately going against that,” remarked the 36-year-old.

After looking at the picture, Emma didn’t have an issue with the dress, but she had a problem with her spray tan.

“I'm from Arizona, and I don't have any pigment in my skin, so growing up, I was really obsessed with the idea of being tan,” explained the Cruella actress.

Emma continued, “That sort of followed me the first couple years that I was going to these types of things.”

The Academy Award winner dished, “I thought, if you were dressing up and if you wanna look great, you should get a really, really dark spray tan.”

“My hands look like I'm wearing gloves because the spray tan it's not on my hands,” continued Emma.

Meanwhile, the Easy A actress pointed out that she “loves” this dress, adding, “I felt so great in it, so great that I had to get a spray tan to really enhance how great I felt.”