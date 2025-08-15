Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel’s marriage in precarious position after outburst

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage has hit a rough patch after the singer’s recent outbursts during his world tour.

According to RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that the singer’s wife has expressed her concerns and wants him to seek help for his anger issues.

Now that Justin’s concert has almost ended, an insider mentioned that Jessica “is dreading their reunion”.

“Their marriage is in a sensitive, precarious position, and Justin shouting and cussing in public didn't win him any praise from Jessica and shows he hasn't taken her previous warnings seriously,” explained a source.

The former 7th Heaven TV star has requested Justin to seek anger-management therapy for some time, but he's never gone.

However, during his show at England, the singer got into an argument with the stage crew over sound issues proved that he really needed the therapy.

“He's a ticking time bomb, a ball of angry energy snapping at everybody around him if things don't go his way,” said an insider.

Another source claimed that Jessica, who is married to Justin since 2012 and share two kids, “is now fed up and ready to walk unless he does what she tells him”.

“She was shocked by this latest outburst and Jessica doesn't know why he would do this and expects him to do serious work on himself,” pointed out an insider.

Meanwhile, Jessica is rethinking about her relationship with Justin following his outburst.

“She's swearing that this time she means it, or else. The ball is in his court,” concluded an insider.