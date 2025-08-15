Taylor Swift’s pal Ashley Avignone showcases popstar’s 'best work yet'

Taylor Swift celebrated her podcast debut with Ashley Avignone and more friends in New York City

Ashley Avignone could not be prouder of bff Taylor Swift as she excites fans for the release of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 40-year-old celebrity stylist took to Instagram on Thursday, August 14, and showed off the present the pop superstar, 35, got her.

Avignone gushingly wrote, “her best work yet,” on the picture of a homemade cinnamon raisin sourdough bread on her Stories that the Anti-Hero hitmaker made her.

The bread was decorated with cat-themed stickers and a handwritten note which read, "The Loaf of a Dough Girl," a wordplay on Swift’s upcoming album title, The Life of a Showgirl.

This bread pun is not the first that came from the 14-time-Grammy winner. During her interview at New Heights podcast, Swift and her beau Travis Kelce created and laughed at numerous baking puns after she brought up her recent obsession with baking treats.

Some of the puns went from, "It's a loaf story, baby, just say yeast," "Loafing him was bread," and "Are you bread-y for it?"

Speaking about her love for baking, Swift said, "I have a different baking obsession every six months. Right now, we're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken up my life."

Listing down types of bread that she has learned to bake includes cinnamon raisin, blueberry, lemon and cinnamon swirl, the Love Story songstress told the hosts that she’s "talking about bread about 60 percent of the time now."