'Vikram Vedha' Trailer Out: Watch Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's intense face off

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan pair up for 'Viram Vedha'

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming intense project Vikram Vedha is on its way, trailer has been released.

Hrithik and Saif will be having a face-off as a gangster and a cop simultaneously.

Vikram Vedha is a remake of a Tamil film released in 2017 having the same name. It featured actors R Madhavan and Vejay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

According to IndiaToday, the trailer shows some amazing action sequences between the two outstanding actors and have powerful dialogues. Even though, the trailer doesn't reveal much about the but gives hint that both actors will be playing the protagonists.

Check out the trailer:

The basic storyline of the film portrays a tough police officer hunting for an equally tough gangster.

Vikram Vedha is going to mark as the second on-screen collaboration of the duo. Earlier the two appeared in the film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum along with Esha Deol.