Prince George, Louis, Charlotte in line for ‘bizarre’ name change after Queen’s reign ends

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are tipped for a majorly ‘bizarre’ name change as part of royal tradition after Queen’s monarchy ‘sways’ in uncertainty.
For those unversed, Prince William’s children, all carry the title of “His Royal Highness” and Prince Louis, in particular, is tipped to face the ‘biggest name change of all, among his siblings.
His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, will see a major change in his official name once the title of Prince of Wales passes on to Prince William.
The same will happen for his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who is Prince William’s heir.
While Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will likely move on using the Mountbatten-Windsor surname or be offered a Cambridge dukedom title
He is even in line to take on the Duke of York title if Prince Andrew is no longer alive on the day he finally marries himself.
This is special as Queen Elizabeth was initially known as Princess Elizabeth of York before her father took on the throne. She opted to hand over that title to Prince Andrew once he married in 1986, being her ‘ favourite child’.
