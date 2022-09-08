Prince Charles ‘under review’ to take on as Queen Elizabeth’s regent?

Prince Charles’ regency plans have reportedly come under review as Queen Elizabeth’s health woes worsen.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, in his interview with Express UK.

There, he began by admitting, “It is important for other members of the Royal Family to substitute for her on those engagements, of an increasing number, that she is unable to perform.”



“She remains beloved, she is a truly remarkable monarch and there is absolutely no doubt that she has a cache of sagacity and experience that no one else obviously has.”

Currently “She is able to conduct her duties virtually or by personal audience and clearly, that is the current situation. Obviously, it will remain under review as everything does.”