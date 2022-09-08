Expert takes a dig at Prince Harry over his shoes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to draw criticism in the UK for one reason or another.
The royal couple attended Invictus Games event after visiting the UK.
As soon as videos and pictures from their tour started surfacing, royal fans and experts found enough material to criticise the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Jesus Enrique Rosas, a body language expert, shared a picture of Harry's shoes and took a dig at the Duke.
"You can tell a lot about a man by just looking at his shoes," he wrote.
Rosas, however, did not share what people might have thought after looking at Harry's shoes.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take selfies, shake hands and chat with fans who were crying of "Harry, Harry"
"IU is always considerate of others", said the Korean producer Ryan Jhun
The outing comes after Adele nabbed her first Emmy win for her TV concert, One Night Only.
Queen Elizabeth says "I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time"
Meanwhile, his most recent ex Camila is moving on with her life
The Daisy Jones & the Six actress and model is busy with work and spending time with close friends