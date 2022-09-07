Alia Bhatt shares excited post for 'Brahmastra' release in two days

Alia Bhatt flexes in a purple blazer amid Brahmastra promotions

Alia Bhatt, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Brahmastra, shared an excited post for the film's release and stunned in her look.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared her picture from Brahmastra promotions on Instagram, and was seen in a white t-shirt with a pair of blue denim jeans and a lavender-coloured overcoat.

Alia wroe: “2 DAYS TO GO! See you at the moviessssssss.”





The caption showed Alia’s excitement for her forthcoming venture.

Brahmastra is an Ayan Mukerji project starring Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The film is set to be released on September 9.