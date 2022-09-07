 
close
Wednesday September 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

US judge rejects Elon Musk request to delay Twitter trial

The judge permitted Elon Musk to amend his complaint against Twitter on Wednesday

By AFP
September 07, 2022
US judge rejects Elon Musk request to delay Twitter trial
US judge rejects Elon Musk request to delay Twitter trial

New York: A US judge permitted Elon Musk to amend his complaint against Twitter on Wednesday, but rejected delaying the lawsuit over the disintegration of the billionaire´s deal to acquire the social media company.

In a mixed ruling, Kathaleen McCormick, the chancellor of the Delaware court, said Musk could add whistleblowing revelations from a Twitter ex-security chief that surfaced in August.

But she denied his request to push back the litigation, saying prolonging the suit "would risk further harm to Twitter too great to justify."