US judge rejects Elon Musk request to delay Twitter trial

New York: A US judge permitted Elon Musk to amend his complaint against Twitter on Wednesday, but rejected delaying the lawsuit over the disintegration of the billionaire´s deal to acquire the social media company.
In a mixed ruling, Kathaleen McCormick, the chancellor of the Delaware court, said Musk could add whistleblowing revelations from a Twitter ex-security chief that surfaced in August.
But she denied his request to push back the litigation, saying prolonging the suit "would risk further harm to Twitter too great to justify."
