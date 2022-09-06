Tom Cruise performs gravity-defying airplane stunt for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ in viral clip

File footage

Tom Cruise is known for performing the insanely dangerous stunts by himself in his hit action movies.

The Hollywood heartthrob has left fans stunned by performing another death-defying stunt to promote the upcoming installment of Mission Impossible.

A new behind-the-scenes video of the Top Gun actor, 6, has taken the internet by storm. In the clip, he gives fans a closer look at the seemingly impossible stunt, in which he stands on a biplane maneuvering in mid-air and calmly asks moviegoers to see the upcoming film.

The daredevil stunt video was originally recorded for Las Vegas-hosted CinemaCon viewers back in April.

The Edge of Tomorrow star was seen standing on a moving biplane while it was flying over a canyon in South Africa with no harness on. He was holding the plane with one hand as he calmly address his fans.

"Hey everyone! Wish I could be there with you," Cruise begins as he smiles for the camera mid-flight. "I'm sorry about the extra noise. As you can see, we're filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible right now. And right now we're over the gorgeous Blyde River Canyon in stunning South Africa. And we're making this film for the big screen, for the audiences to see in your wonderful theaters."

Movie director Christopher McQuarrie then makes a cameo while flying his own biplane. He pulls up beside Cruise's craft to say they are "losing the light" and need to go back to filming.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I is slated to release in 2023. Besides Cruise, it also stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Czerny among others in key roles.



