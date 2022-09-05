Emmys 2022: ‘Stranger Things’ wins Outstanding Music Supervision award

Stranger Things has won an Emmy award for Outstanding Music Supervision at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony.
Series’ music supervisor Nora Felder bagged an Emmy award for the episode Chapter Four: Dear Billy which includes the classic song by Kate Bush, Running Up That Hill.
It’s the fourth time the show was nominated for the award and the first time the show has won.
Upon release of the season four of the horror sci-fi series earlier this year, the song surged in popularity and made the 80s iconic song a hit again.
The song started getting the top spots on the music charts including the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time and reached No. 1 on the UK singles chart and on iTunes as well.
By July, the video of the song had hit 100 million YouTube views. Stranger Things season four also served as resurgence in popularity for Metallica’s Master of Puppets.
