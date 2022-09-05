Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacking a man ‘who cannot defend himself

Meghan Markle has come under fire for allegedly trying to ‘attack’ a member of the Royal Family that ‘has never been able to defend himself on a public platform, like her.

This revelation has been brought to light by an insider close to The Sunday Times.

He started off by noting, “For two years, there has been a steady stream of really challenging things said about a man who cannot [publicly] defend himself to a couple he obviously loves and misses.”

“That is incredibly difficult on a personal level. He is completely bewildered by why his son, whom he loves deeply, feels this is the way to go about managing family relationships.”