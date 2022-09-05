Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacking a man ‘who cannot defend himself

Meghan Markle has come under fire for allegedly trying to ‘attack’ a member of the Royal Family that ‘has never been able to defend himself on a public platform, like her.
This revelation has been brought to light by an insider close to The Sunday Times.
He started off by noting, “For two years, there has been a steady stream of really challenging things said about a man who cannot [publicly] defend himself to a couple he obviously loves and misses.”
“That is incredibly difficult on a personal level. He is completely bewildered by why his son, whom he loves deeply, feels this is the way to go about managing family relationships.”
Spencer Pratt said Lisa Kudrow told his wife Heidi Montag that he is going to kill her
Music supervisor Nora Felder secured Kate Bush's classic song, 'Running Up That Hill' for 'Stranger Things 4'
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline said her father 'saved her' with 13-year conservatorship
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum met at the casting process of upcoming film 'Pussy Island'
Jordan Peterson not happy with Olivia Wilde’s controversial comments
Pete Davidson has realized he and Kim Kardashian were not 'meant to be,' claims source