Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive UK to test royal family's temper?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have reportedly landed in the UK without their kids Lilibet and Archie, are seemingly testing their royal relatives' temper after their surprising moves and interviews.

The Duchess recently of spoke about the impact of her and Prince Harry's decision to step down as senior royals in an interview with US magazine The Cut, making new claims about racism and Harry's relationship with his father.



The couple's team has reportedly clarified to a media outlet and to royal biographer Omid Scobie that Meghan actually meant to say she did not want Harry to lose his relationship with his dad.

Some experts slammed Meghan's race understanding admission when the Duchess said how she only began to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman when she started dating Prince Harry.

Now, Meghan and Harry have returned to the UK to attend some charity events. However, some fans and experts are speculating that the Sussex have returned to know the reactions of their royal relatives after the Duchess' shocking claims and they did not even bring their kids Lilibet and Archie with them.

However, there are reports that Prince Charles won't meet Harry and Meghan during their visit. Kate Middleton and Prince William would also shun the couple after their new claims.

Harry and Meghan are, according to a source, in the UK to test the temper of their royal relatives that how would they react.