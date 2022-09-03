Mariah Carey defends herself for calling Meghan Markle diva

Singer Mariah Carey has once again called Meghan Markle a diva as she shared her experience of talking to the Duchess of Sussex.
Carey had appeared in the second episode of Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast "Archetypes".
Taking to Twitter, Mariah wrote, "Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about "The Duality of Diva.Yes I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous and empowering meaning of the word."
