Meghan Markle running frail Queen ‘ragged’ with threats of royal secrets

Meghan Markle’s alleged ‘closet ‘filled with the Royal Family’s skeletons has sparked a frenzy among royal experts.

This scathing claim has been made by Daily Mail's royal editor Richard Eden.

He started off by saying, “She made a series of very unsubtle hints that she could say a lot more in the future. It seemed to be clear that they were threats.”



“She was coming across as saying, ‘I can say these things, I’ve chosen not to'," the expert went on to add during the course of his interview.

This claim comes just months before Prince Harry is slated to drop his scathing tell-all against the Royal Family that is “close to his heart.”