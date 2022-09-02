Diana’s iconic look of wearing heirloom necklace as a headband left the Queen upset

File footage

Princess Diana still remains one of the biggest style icons in the world, twenty-five years later of her tragic death in a car accident.

Diana redefined the royal ways of fashioning and was declared a trendsetter for generations. From the iconic ‘revenge dress’ to opting not to wear gloves on official visits, Lady Di wasn’t afraid to make a statement with every piece in her collection.

However, it was actually a $17 million jewelry innovation that labeled Diana a true trendsetter. The princess was presented with a royal family heirloom necklace, which she wore as a headband while attending a gala dinner in Melbourne, Australia, with her then-husband Prince Charles in 1985.

Diana paired the iconic jewelry with her gorgeous teal satin evening gown - made by her wedding dress designers, David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

Her decision to style the choker as a headpiece didn’t go down too well with the British monarch. The art deco diamond and emerald choker - once belonged to Queen Mary – was a wedding gift to Diana from Queen Elizabeth upon her joining the royal family.

Royal commentator Debora Attanasio told Express, “It was a piece that the Queen was very fond of, but which she, in turn, decided to pass on to Diana as a wedding gift.”

The last time Princess Diana wore the famous choker was on July 1, 1997, at a low-key gala that took place at London’s Tate Gallery to mark her 36th birthday. She paired the choker with a black floor-length beaded gown.